Taipei Zoo said Tuan Tuan, an 18-year-old male giant panda, is probably suffering from a brain tumour. Photo: AFP/Taipei Zoo
Taiwan invites experts from mainland China to visit dying panda Tuan Tuan

  • Taipei Zoo’s 18-year-old male panda, once a symbol of warmer cross-strait ties, enters palliative care after suffering seizures
  • Veterinary specialists expected to observe health checks during seven-day stay on the island

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:22pm, 28 Oct, 2022

