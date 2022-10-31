The key to opening up for China is a rigorous vaccination campaign, but progress has stalled. Photo: Reuters
China’s zero-Covid policy leaves experts at a loss with no definite end in sight
- Observers see no signs of fundamental change in strict anti-pandemic policy, though some tweaks may be in the offing
- With his third term secured, Xi Jinping must now address zero-Covid’s impact on the economy, jobs and social stability, some analysts believe
The key to opening up for China is a rigorous vaccination campaign, but progress has stalled. Photo: Reuters