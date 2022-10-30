Chen Yixin has been named as China’s new minister of state security. Photo: Handout
China names Chen Yixin as new state security minister in latest leadership shake-up

  • Chen replaces Politburo member Chen Wenqing, who moves on to higher office
  • The new intelligence chief first crossed paths with President Xi Jinping 2 decades ago

Jack Lau
Updated: 9:00pm, 30 Oct, 2022

