Authorities in Guangzhou have reported more than 100 infections over the past four days, as outbreaks emerge around China, followed by snap lockdowns and mass testing. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus: Chinese authorities race to contain new waves of ‘dire and complicated’ outbreaks
- Covid flare-ups in Guangzhou have authorities ramping up restrictions, mass testing to contain infections
- New variants are spreading faster, forcing parts of the country to endure chaotic Covid curbs
