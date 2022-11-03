China’s zero-Covid policy is under scrutiny again after an anguished father pleaded with indifferent local authorities for help while his son was dying from gas poisoning. Photo: AFP
Toddler’s death raises new questions about human costs of China’s zero-Covid measures
- Anguished father says his son was dying from gas poisoning while he pleaded with local authorities for help
- Three-year-old’s death is latest in string of heart-wrenching cases where urgent treatments were denied due to Covid protocols
