China has for the first time offered academic programmes on anti-corruption and discipline to train talent for the long-term deployment of President Xi Jinping’s signature campaign . In August, the Ministry of Education announced that 16 universities in China would establish majors in discipline inspection and supervision for undergraduate studies. The subject has also been added to the latest edition of the graduate education subject catalogue. Tan Zongze, the dean of the school of discipline inspection and supervision of Southwest University of Political Science and Law, said in an article in the school’s newspaper that graduates with such majors would get a law degree and work for the national agencies for discipline inspection . How Xi plans to uphold party’s ‘absolute leadership of the gun’, long-term rule China’s anti-corruption system saw a major overhaul after the Communist Party’s 18th national congress in 2012 when Xi came to power. The National Supervisory Commission (NSC) is an overarching government anti-corruption “superagency” that oversees both party members and civil servants. It was established in 2018 as part of efforts to tie the governance system closer to the party. The NSC operates in parallel with the party’s top anti-corruption body, the CCDI. Together, they work “as one organisation with two names”, and have taken over the main anti-corruption functions from China’s prosecution offices, or procuratorates, with expanded supervisory power for the CCDI. Zhu Jiangnan, an associate professor at the University of Hong Kong’s politics and public administration department, said that creating a pool of people specialising in anti-corruption skills was something on the top of the to-do list of the Chinese government. “With a new and more expansive system, the CCDI [Central Commission for Discipline Inspection] always lacks sufficient manpower, given the large number of cases to investigate every year,” Zhu said. “The anti-corruption drive is going to remain unchanged,” Zhu said. “Establishing the discipline can be seen [in action] in line with President Xi’s vision of continuing the mission of the previous 10 years.” Ma Huaide, president of China University of Political Science and Law, said in an article published in China Discipline Inspection and Supervision News in September that “establishing the discipline is a practical need to implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thesis on the overall strict governance of the party, correcting and combating corruption”. He added that the school’s programme would help to significantly improve supervision of the party and the state, promote clean governance and fight corruption . Shanghai’s first independent discipline inspection and supervision institute, which will focus on the party and state supervision system, as well as the party’s integrity and anti-corruption efforts, has been established at East China University of Political Science and Law. The university has listed the subject as a key programme this year and plans to offer master’s and doctoral degree programmes next year, according to a report by Shanghai news portal The Paper. Guo Weilu, the university’s party secretary, said the school would integrate practical skills with knowledge, strengthen close cooperation with the discipline inspection and supervision system in Shanghai, and make the institute “an important base for discipline inspection and supervision personnel training and cadre training”. China has been ramping up a decade-long anti-corruption drive. In his report delivered to the 20th party congress last month, Xi hailed “an overwhelming victory” against corruption over the past 10 years, under his watch. Xi Jinping tells Communist Party to keep up campaign against corruption He said that through the campaign the party had broken the “cycle of history”, a reference to the atrophy and collapse of past dynasties. Xi said the campaign was part of the party’s mission of “self-revolution”, adding that members would not be allowed to rest or show weariness during the corruption drive. Over the past 10 years of Xi’s rule, the CCDI and NSC have investigated more than 550 officials at minister level and above, including 61 full and alternate members of the Central Committee, which is in charge of party affairs, according to Xiao Pei, deputy secretary of the CCDI and deputy director of the NSC. A total of 207,000 officials at all levels were investigated by discipline inspection and supervision agencies, he added.