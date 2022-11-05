The three damaged items date back to 15th and 17th century Chinese imperial dynasties. Photo: Handout
Taiwan palace museum director faces calls to quit over broken Ming, Qing artefacts worth US$78 million
- Items were damaged between February 2021 and May this year but matter came to light only after a KMT lawmaker received a tip-off
- Museum director accused of cover-up denies issuing gag order, says all internal investigation and due procedures were followed
