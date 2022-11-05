China’s central bank deputy governor Fan Yifei has been detained for a probe, the anti-corruption watchdog of the ruling Communist Party announced on Saturday. Fan, 58, is one of six deputy governors at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). A notice on the website of the party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said Fan was being investigated over “suspected serious violations of discipline and law”, but gave no details. Fan is a veteran banker who spent most of his career with the Construction Bank of China (CBC), and has been a key driver of China’s digital currency transition. He is the first senior official to be detained after last month’s landmark 20th party congress that gave a historic third term to President Xi Jinping and shook up the top leadership. Zero tolerance for corrupt cadres with business links, Xi Jinping warns Fan is also the latest among a number of top finance officials netted in the past two years under a sweeping anti-corruption campaign targeting the sector. The holder of a PhD in economics from Beijing’s Renmin University, and a master’s from Columbia University in the United States, climbed up the corporate ladder at CBC where he worked for 23 years. His tenure spanned the decades when many heavyweight leaders – including Vice-President Wang Qishan, former PBOC governor Zhou Xiaochuan, and banking and insurance regulatory chief Guo Shuqing – were governors of CBC. Fan was CBC vice governor for five years from 2005 before being appointed deputy manager of China Investment Corporation, a sovereign wealth fund that manages part of the country’s foreign exchange reserves. He was named a PBOC deputy governor in 2015, at 51 years the youngest member of the leadership team at the central bank. Fan’s portfolio at the PBOC includes the fintech and payment industry. Xi Jinping tells Communist Party to keep up campaign against corruption A report by Chinese media outlet Caixin on Saturday said there had been speculation in the past year over Fan being taken away by corruption investigators for talks. Fan’s secretary had also been detained, the report said. Fan has played a key role in China’s digital currency and cashless payment drive. In September, he said the central bank was pushing for interconnectivity of its digital yuan with other electronic payment platforms, and hoped to establish a universal QR code for payment. China has seen many high profile detentions of senior financial officials in recent months, including Tian Huiyu , who was president of China Merchants Bank for nine years before he was detained in April. Others include He Xingxiang , vice-governor of China Development Bank from 2014 to 2021, who stood trial in August this year; and Wang Bin, former China Life Insurance (Group) chair and a 30-year finance sector veteran who was detained in September. China to ‘deepen’ probe into mobile payment sector despite ‘progress’ During the opening ceremony of the national congress on October 16, Xi said the party would harshly punish senior cadres who colluded with business, sending signals that the anti-graft campaign in the financial sector would continue. “[We must] resolutely put a stop to collusion between cadres in leading positions who become the spokespersons or agents of interest groups and powerful cliques,” Xi said in his work report to the party congress. “[We will] take resolute action to address the political and environmental damage caused by collusion between politics and business,” he added.