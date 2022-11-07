The Supreme People’s Procuratorate has decided to formally arrest Hu Yifeng, a previous president of the Inner Mongolia autonomous region Higher People’s Court, over bribery allegations and other accusations. Photo: Handout
Corruption in China
Former top Inner Mongolia judge handed to Chinese prosecutors, accused of taking bribes and lacking party loyalty

  • Hu Yifeng is accused of ‘accepting bribes and taking advantage of influence to accept bribes’ and losing ‘party spirit and principles’
  • Central Commission for Discipline Inspection alleges Hu has an improper family style, failed to discipline his children and is morally corrupt

Updated: 7:54pm, 7 Nov, 2022

