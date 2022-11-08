Authorities in Guangzhou said on Tuesday mass Covid-19 testing was required in nine districts where more than 90 per cent of new cases were found. Haizhu has extended its lockdown to Friday. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus: Guangzhou in southern China launches mass testing in 9 districts as case numbers top 2,000
- Resident in Haizhu district reports difficulties enforcing lockdown, with contact between people continuing
- Across China, 843 confirmed local cases and 6,632 asymptomatic cases were reported on Tuesday, including outbreaks in Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang
