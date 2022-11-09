Highly infectious Omicron subvariants have made China’s Covid-19 tracing and confinement efforts more difficult. Photo: Reuters
Why China’s local officials will remain caught in zero-Covid ‘paradox’
- Local governments face ‘inherently contradictory’ task of balancing coronavirus controls and economic challenges without policy support, analysts say
- Beijing names and shames cities for excessive Covid-19 measures while punishing others for not doing enough
