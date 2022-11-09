Authorities around the country are continuing to impose tight restrictions under the zero-Covid policy. Photo: AP
China’s zero-Covid policy under growing strain as cases continue to spread across country
- The city of Guangzhou is the worst hit by the growing wave of cases across the country, with more than 2,000 cases on Wednesday
- Although the caseload is small by international standards, doubts are growing about whether the current approach can stop Omicron variants from spreading
