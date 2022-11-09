A lockdown in a Guangzhou district under China’s zero-Covid strategy has forced the shutdown of the local textile industry ahead of a busy shopping day. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: lockdown sparks desperate business measures in Chinese textile hub

  • As a lockdown widens in a ‘complex’ Guangzhou district, local workers find ways to keep goods moving ahead of busy shopping day
  • Living conditions under Covid restrictions ‘totally a mess’, local landlord says

Xinlu Liang

Updated: 9:27pm, 9 Nov, 2022

