Bao Tong had been under house arrest in Beijing since he was released from jail in 1996, and remained a vocal critic of the party. Photo: EPA
Bao Tong, senior Chinese official turned pro-democracy activist, dies at 90
- He was the top aide to leader Zhao Ziyang and played a key role in pushing political reform in the 1980s
- Brought down in a purge in 1989, Bao spent seven years in jail and the rest of his life under house arrest
