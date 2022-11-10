Bao Tong had been under house arrest in Beijing since he was released from jail in 1996, and remained a vocal critic of the party. Photo: EPA
Bao Tong, senior Chinese official turned pro-democracy activist, dies at 90

  • He was the top aide to leader Zhao Ziyang and played a key role in pushing political reform in the 1980s
  • Brought down in a purge in 1989, Bao spent seven years in jail and the rest of his life under house arrest

Mimi Lau

Updated: 5:02pm, 10 Nov, 2022

