Workers in protective gear at a locked down neighbourhood in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus China
No end to zero-Covid in China, as top leadership doubles down on strict anti-pandemic policy

  • We should firmly implement the general policy of dynamic zero-Covid, Politburo Standing Committee chaired by President Xi Jinping says
  • Goal is to prevent imported cases or large-scale outbreaks in densely populated nation with stretched medical resources, committee concludes after meeting

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 10:37pm, 10 Nov, 2022

