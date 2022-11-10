Workers in protective gear at a locked down neighbourhood in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
No end to zero-Covid in China, as top leadership doubles down on strict anti-pandemic policy
- We should firmly implement the general policy of dynamic zero-Covid, Politburo Standing Committee chaired by President Xi Jinping says
- Goal is to prevent imported cases or large-scale outbreaks in densely populated nation with stretched medical resources, committee concludes after meeting
Workers in protective gear at a locked down neighbourhood in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg