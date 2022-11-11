The restrictions on travellers have eased, but only certain types of visa holders are allowed to enter the country. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus China
China /  Politics

What do China’s new Covid rules mean for international travellers?

  • The time spent in quarantine on arrival has been cut to 5 days, but those arriving from overseas must still comply with a further set of rules
  • The authorities said they were still committed to the dynamic zero-Covid policy, but the new measures should make international travel easier

Stella Chen

Updated: 10:30pm, 11 Nov, 2022

