The restrictions on travellers have eased, but only certain types of visa holders are allowed to enter the country. Photo: Bloomberg
What do China’s new Covid rules mean for international travellers?
- The time spent in quarantine on arrival has been cut to 5 days, but those arriving from overseas must still comply with a further set of rules
- The authorities said they were still committed to the dynamic zero-Covid policy, but the new measures should make international travel easier
