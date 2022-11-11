Some observers believe the measures are the first steps in a gradual process of easing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hopes rise of further changes to China’s Covid controls as rules start to ease and focus shifts to preparing for further outbreaks
- Although the authorities have stressed the zero-Covid policy remains, observers said Friday’s changes marked the first signs of a gradual shift
- New rules should make it easier to travel into the country, and there is now a greater emphasis on vaccinations and strengthen the capacity to handle outbreaks
