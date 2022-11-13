Yin Li’s appointment comes as Beijing reports higher number of Covid-19 cases in the city. Photo: AP
Yin Li’s appointment comes as Beijing reports higher number of Covid-19 cases in the city. Photo: AP
China / Politics

China’s Communist Party names health expert Yin Li to top Beijing job

  • Yin moves into position from Fujian, a power base for President Xi Jinping
  • His appointment reflects a shift towards technocrats in the top ranks of the party

Mimi Lau

Updated: 8:01pm, 13 Nov, 2022

