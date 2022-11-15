Videos circulating on social media on Monday showed Guangzhou residents breaking through lockdown barriers and breaching checkpoints. Photo: Twitter
Videos circulating on social media on Monday showed Guangzhou residents breaking through lockdown barriers and breaching checkpoints. Photo: Twitter
Coronavirus China
China /  Politics

Chinese migrant workers protest amid Covid-19 lockdowns in Guangzhou textile hub

  • Residents confirm unrest erupted on Monday night in urban villages in Haizhu district, home to the country’s biggest fabric market
  • Textile industry employees have been forced to return to their home provinces as coronavirus cases spike

Xinlu Liang


Updated: 8:28pm, 15 Nov, 2022

