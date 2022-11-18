All types of comment are covered by the new law, including original posts, replies and real-time comments on top of a video. Photo: AFP
China to step up internet censorship with stricter rules for social media and streaming sites
- Law taking effect on December 15 requires site operators and moderators to filter out ‘harmful’ news-related comments or face a range of penalties
- Move comes amid growing public anger over China’s strict zero-Covid policy, with many turning to the internet to vent
All types of comment are covered by the new law, including original posts, replies and real-time comments on top of a video. Photo: AFP