All types of comment are covered by the new law, including original posts, replies and real-time comments on top of a video. Photo: AFP
Censorship in China
China /  Politics

China to step up internet censorship with stricter rules for social media and streaming sites

  • Law taking effect on December 15 requires site operators and moderators to filter out ‘harmful’ news-related comments or face a range of penalties
  • Move comes amid growing public anger over China’s strict zero-Covid policy, with many turning to the internet to vent

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 6:00am, 18 Nov, 2022

