Global Times journalist Fu Guohao, who was tied up by anti-government protesters at Hong Kong International Airport on August 13, 2019. He was suspected of being an undercover agent from the mainland. Three protesters were convicted of rioting and other charges. Photo: Sam Tsang
Chinese reporter Fu Guohao, who was beaten by Hong Kong protesters in 2019, died as result of depression: father
- Father says Fu died aged 30 in 2021 after his behaviour changed and he stopped seeing friends following assault that left him injured
- Global Times journalist was regarded a ‘patriotic hero’ after being injured while reporting from Hong Kong airport in 2019
