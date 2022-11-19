China’s stringent zero-Covid measures have been the pillar of its anti-epidemic strategy, but rising cases appear to be putting it under pressure. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: how Chinese are coping with zero-Covid panic and confusion
- As cases rise under relaxed restrictions, many residents are stockpiling medical supplies and bracing for the worst
- Amid mixed signals from authorities, experts advise calm, while others share their Covid stories
