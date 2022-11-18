People queue for Covid-19 testing at Flower City Square in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, southern China. Photo: Reuters
No calm for Guangzhou residents in the eye of China’s Covid-19 storm

  • People living in the city say they are increasingly worried about a Shanghai-style lockdown as cases soar in crowded migrant district
  • Some are stockpiling food and others report they have been left waiting for official contact after receiving red health codes

He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 7:44pm, 18 Nov, 2022

