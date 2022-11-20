In Taipei, election campaign posters highlight fiercely fought local elections. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Taiwan’s local election contenders line up with one eye on 2024 presidential poll

  • DPP, KMT and other parties see municipal and county races as a gauge of chances when President Tsai Ing-wen steps down
  • Races have been marred by mudslinging, with candidates and their parties accusing each other of either bribery or lacking integrity

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 12:01pm, 20 Nov, 2022

