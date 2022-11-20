In Taipei, election campaign posters highlight fiercely fought local elections. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s local election contenders line up with one eye on 2024 presidential poll
- DPP, KMT and other parties see municipal and county races as a gauge of chances when President Tsai Ing-wen steps down
- Races have been marred by mudslinging, with candidates and their parties accusing each other of either bribery or lacking integrity
In Taipei, election campaign posters highlight fiercely fought local elections. Photo: Reuters