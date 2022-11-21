In Beijing on November 18, residents walk near pandemic prevention workers in protective suits in a locked-down residential compound as coronavirus outbreaks continue in China’s capital. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Beijing moves teaching online, urges people to stay home while testing China’s shift from strict measures
- The deaths of two more elderly people, both with pre-existing conditions, bring the pandemic death toll in the Chinese capital to 12
- Lockdown came quickly and quietly, residents report, as the city attempts to curb rapidly growing outbreak without relying on previous harsh measures
