More than 19 million people are expected to vote in Taiwan’s local elections on the weekend, but Covid-19 quarantine rules will deny some electors the right to cast their ballot. Photo: AP
Covid-19 rules threaten thousands of votes in Taiwan local elections
- Electors who test positive from Monday will breach quarantine if they head to the polls, risking fines of up to US$32,000
- Around 75,000 voters could be affected, with some lawmakers and human rights groups calling the decision unjustified
More than 19 million people are expected to vote in Taiwan’s local elections on the weekend, but Covid-19 quarantine rules will deny some electors the right to cast their ballot. Photo: AP