More than 19 million people are expected to vote in Taiwan’s local elections on the weekend, but Covid-19 quarantine rules will deny some electors the right to cast their ballot. Photo: AP
Covid-19 rules threaten thousands of votes in Taiwan local elections

  • Electors who test positive from Monday will breach quarantine if they head to the polls, risking fines of up to US$32,000
  • Around 75,000 voters could be affected, with some lawmakers and human rights groups calling the decision unjustified

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 7:00pm, 21 Nov, 2022

