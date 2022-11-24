An epidemic prevention worker in a protective suit guards the entrance to an office building in the Beijing central business district as outbreaks of the coronavirus disease continue in China’s capital, Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China hits infection record as authorities walk line between containment and easing harsh measures
- NHC reports 31,444 local infections in China on Thursday, including 1,648 reported in Beijing, which so far has not imposed a hard lockdown
- Zhengzhou will start a five-day lockdown on Friday to curb case numbers following protests by Foxconn workers on Apple assembly line
An epidemic prevention worker in a protective suit guards the entrance to an office building in the Beijing central business district as outbreaks of the coronavirus disease continue in China’s capital, Photo: Reuters