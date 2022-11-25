Fallen teen idol Kris Wu Yifan, at the height of his fame as an actor, singer, and model, on a street poster in Shanghai. Photo: Simon Song
Fallen teen idol Kris Wu Yifan, at the height of his fame as an actor, singer, and model, on a street poster in Shanghai. Photo: Simon Song
Sexual harassment and assault
China /  Politics

developing | Kris Wu jailed in China for sex crimes, fined US$84m for tax evasion

  • Tax office drops bombshell fine hours after the Chinese-Canadian rap star is sentenced to 13 years in jail
  • Canadian officials attended the court, which ruled Wu will be deported after serving his sentence, the Beijing court has ruled

Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 5:34pm, 25 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Fallen teen idol Kris Wu Yifan, at the height of his fame as an actor, singer, and model, on a street poster in Shanghai. Photo: Simon Song
Fallen teen idol Kris Wu Yifan, at the height of his fame as an actor, singer, and model, on a street poster in Shanghai. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE