Fallen teen idol Kris Wu Yifan, at the height of his fame as an actor, singer, and model, on a street poster in Shanghai. Photo: Simon Song
developing | Kris Wu jailed in China for sex crimes, fined US$84m for tax evasion
- Tax office drops bombshell fine hours after the Chinese-Canadian rap star is sentenced to 13 years in jail
- Canadian officials attended the court, which ruled Wu will be deported after serving his sentence, the Beijing court has ruled
Fallen teen idol Kris Wu Yifan, at the height of his fame as an actor, singer, and model, on a street poster in Shanghai. Photo: Simon Song