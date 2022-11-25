The fire reportedly began on the 15th floor as the result of an electrical fault. Photo: Handout
Fresh Covid questions over Chinese Covid lockdowns after 10 killed in fire at Xinjiang residential block
- State media reports that residents were free to leave the building prompt scepticism online and claims the area was still deemed high-risk
- The fire broke out at a residential building in Urumqi, the regional capital, which has been under lockdown since August
The fire reportedly began on the 15th floor as the result of an electrical fault. Photo: Handout