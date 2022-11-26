China’s government has previously responded to doubts over its Covid-19 data, saying low mortality is proof that its strategy of strict lockdowns and mass quarantine works. Photo: AP
Coronavirus China
China /  Politics

Is China underestimating its Covid-19 numbers in its latest outbreak?

  • Public health experts believe scale of latest surge could be obscured by non-reporting of positive rapid test results and other factors
  • China’s large number of unvaccinated elderly people would also usually be accompanied by a higher death rate, they said

Jane Cai
Jane Cai

Updated: 6:00am, 26 Nov, 2022

