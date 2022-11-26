China’s government has previously responded to doubts over its Covid-19 data, saying low mortality is proof that its strategy of strict lockdowns and mass quarantine works. Photo: AP
Is China underestimating its Covid-19 numbers in its latest outbreak?
- Public health experts believe scale of latest surge could be obscured by non-reporting of positive rapid test results and other factors
- China’s large number of unvaccinated elderly people would also usually be accompanied by a higher death rate, they said
China’s government has previously responded to doubts over its Covid-19 data, saying low mortality is proof that its strategy of strict lockdowns and mass quarantine works. Photo: AP