Li Tie, a former midfielder for Premier League side Everton, was named China’s head coach in January 2020. Photo: Reuters
China’s former football head coach Li Tie under investigation for ‘serious violations of the law’
- Li Tie, 45, quit as head coach last December amid mounting criticism of the team’s performance in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers
- A provincial anti-corruption body in central China announcing the probe on Saturday does not specify his alleged offences
Li Tie, a former midfielder for Premier League side Everton, was named China’s head coach in January 2020. Photo: Reuters