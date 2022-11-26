Footage of protests against coronavirus disease outbreak measures in Urumqi, Xinjiang, emerged on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Footage of protests against coronavirus disease outbreak measures in Urumqi, Xinjiang, emerged on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 in China: Urumqi to ease lockdowns amid unrest over deadly fire

  • Footage appears online of public protests and fire engines blocked from entering a residential complex
  • Official says city has achieved ‘zero Covid’ while resident says people are at breaking point

Josephine Ma

Updated: 8:27pm, 26 Nov, 2022

