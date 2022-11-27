A deserted commercial area in Beijing as Covid-19 restrictions are implemented. Photo: Bloomberg
A deserted commercial area in Beijing as Covid-19 restrictions are implemented. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus China
China /  Politics

China’s monetary policy could ease further in 2023, analysts say, after central bank cuts reserve ratio

  • Need for healthy growth amid fears of a global recession rules out restrictive monetary policy for China, noted economist says
  • Latest central bank move to boost liquidity aimed at financial institutions seeking to buy local government bonds, says Shanghai professor

Kandy Wong
Kandy Wong

Updated: 9:07pm, 27 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A deserted commercial area in Beijing as Covid-19 restrictions are implemented. Photo: Bloomberg
A deserted commercial area in Beijing as Covid-19 restrictions are implemented. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE