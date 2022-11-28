A resident of a fenced-off residential compound asks a health worker to help pick up his groceries, in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: AP
A resident of a fenced-off residential compound asks a health worker to help pick up his groceries, in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: as China hits record 40,052 daily cases, can zero-Covid continue?

  • Case numbers will increase if stringent measures are not sustainable, Hong Kong epidemiologist says, warning of winter surge
  • End mass PCR tests, focus resources on severe cases and boost elderly vaccination rates, public health experts advise

Xinlu Liang
Updated: 12:34pm, 28 Nov, 2022

