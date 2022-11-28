At a vigil in Beijing, people hold white sheets of paper in protest over coronavirus restrictions while commemorating the victims of a fire in Urumqi on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus in China: cities ease some rules, ban blocking of exits amid protests and surge in cases
- After residential fire in Urumqi claimed 10 lives, lockdown critics allege blockades around the building delayed firefighters
- While Xinjiang officials say escape from fire was not blocked, Beijing says use of solid objects to enclose or isolate areas is ‘strictly forbidden’
