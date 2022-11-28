The 43-year-old great-grandson of late leader Chiang Kai-shek, Wayne Chiang Wan-an, won Taipei’s mayoral race, sweeping aside veteran opponents on Saturday, as voters focused on other pressing issues such as air pollution and bad traffic. Photo: AP
The 43-year-old great-grandson of late leader Chiang Kai-shek, Wayne Chiang Wan-an, won Taipei’s mayoral race, sweeping aside veteran opponents on Saturday, as voters focused on other pressing issues such as air pollution and bad traffic. Photo: AP
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Taiwan elections: could rising KMT star Wayne Chiang be a presidential contender?

  • The 43-year-old great-grandson of late leader Chiang Kai-shek won Taipei’s mayoral race, sweeping aside veteran opponents
  • But despite political pedigree, analysts says Chiang will need more seasoning before attempting a presidential run

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 7:01pm, 28 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The 43-year-old great-grandson of late leader Chiang Kai-shek, Wayne Chiang Wan-an, won Taipei’s mayoral race, sweeping aside veteran opponents on Saturday, as voters focused on other pressing issues such as air pollution and bad traffic. Photo: AP
The 43-year-old great-grandson of late leader Chiang Kai-shek, Wayne Chiang Wan-an, won Taipei’s mayoral race, sweeping aside veteran opponents on Saturday, as voters focused on other pressing issues such as air pollution and bad traffic. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE