On Sunday, November 27, 2022, students hold up blank paper as they protest at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China. On Monday, the university met students to discuss Covid restrictions and their effects. Photo: AP Photo
China’s elite Tsinghua University meets students after weekend protest against Covid restrictions
- After call for rule of law and freedom of expression, meeting canvasses issues around strict measures and Covid-related psychological stress
- But witness says students not satisfied by lack of clear-cut responses following long-term dissatisfaction over pandemic restrictions
