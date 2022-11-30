In Beijing on Sunday, protesters hold up blank papers and chant slogans as they march. Protesters in several cities across China have expressed anger over strict anti-virus measures and showing a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Photo: AP Photo
China’s security chief vows crackdown on ‘hostile forces’ after protests against Covid restrictions
- Chen Wenqing chaired a meeting to ‘study recent decisions and deployments by the party’s leadership’
- Days after 10 died in Urumqi fire, security forces are urged to prevent and contain major accidents to protect lives and property
