In Beijing on Sunday, protesters hold up blank papers and chant slogans as they march. Protesters in several cities across China have expressed anger over strict anti-virus measures and showing a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Photo: AP Photo
In Beijing on Sunday, protesters hold up blank papers and chant slogans as they march. Protesters in several cities across China have expressed anger over strict anti-virus measures and showing a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Photo: AP Photo
China’s zero-Covid protests
China /  Politics

China’s security chief vows crackdown on ‘hostile forces’ after protests against Covid restrictions

  • Chen Wenqing chaired a meeting to ‘study recent decisions and deployments by the party’s leadership’
  • Days after 10 died in Urumqi fire, security forces are urged to prevent and contain major accidents to protect lives and property

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 1:55pm, 30 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
In Beijing on Sunday, protesters hold up blank papers and chant slogans as they march. Protesters in several cities across China have expressed anger over strict anti-virus measures and showing a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Photo: AP Photo
In Beijing on Sunday, protesters hold up blank papers and chant slogans as they march. Protesters in several cities across China have expressed anger over strict anti-virus measures and showing a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE