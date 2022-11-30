City officials in Guangzhou have promised to ‘minimise’ public inconvenience with less mass testing and shorter lockdowns. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus in China: amid public fury, Guangzhou districts signal easing of Covid restrictions
- City officials promise to ‘minimise’ public inconvenience with less mass testing, shorter lockdowns
- Announcements follow push by top leadership for more ‘targeted and precise’ zero-Covid restrictions
