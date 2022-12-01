Chinese health officials are trying to boost the vaccination rate among the country’s elderly population. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese health officials are trying to boost the vaccination rate among the country’s elderly population. Photo: Xinhua
China has launched a new Covid vaccination drive, but there’s no mandate

  • Low uptake, particularly among the elderly, has been a major hurdle for reopening
  • Previous attempts to introduce mandates have met with strong public opposition

Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 1 Dec, 2022

