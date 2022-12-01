Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin, pictured in the United States in 1997, died in Shanghai on Wednesday. Photo: AP
In China, online nostalgia for late president Jiang Zemin’s leadership stands out in contrast to protests
- Many Weibo commenters recall his political and diplomatic achievements as well as cultural touchstones that defined his leadership with warmth
- But as others draw attention to corruption, crime and mass lay-offs of the era, analysts say his passing ends the influence of political elders in the party
