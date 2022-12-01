Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin, pictured in the United States in 1997, died in Shanghai on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin, pictured in the United States in 1997, died in Shanghai on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Jiang Zemin
China /  Politics

In China, online nostalgia for late president Jiang Zemin’s leadership stands out in contrast to protests

  • Many Weibo commenters recall his political and diplomatic achievements as well as cultural touchstones that defined his leadership with warmth
  • But as others draw attention to corruption, crime and mass lay-offs of the era, analysts say his passing ends the influence of political elders in the party

Stella ChenLiu Zhen
Stella Chen and Liu Zhen

Updated: 4:41pm, 1 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin, pictured in the United States in 1997, died in Shanghai on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin, pictured in the United States in 1997, died in Shanghai on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE