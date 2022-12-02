Some major cities across China have moved to cut back PCR testing after the State Council announced a 20-point playbook of measures to refine Covid-19 controls and minimise interruption to the economy and social activities. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: cities in China roll back testing in a sign of shift in strict zero-Covid policy
- Several cities call for use of quick antigen tests and exempt some groups from PCR testing after State Council’s 20-point changes
- Authorities have not publicly acknowledged weekend protests, but NHC spokesman says Beijing is ‘constantly studying and adjusting’ Covid-19 restrictions
Some major cities across China have moved to cut back PCR testing after the State Council announced a 20-point playbook of measures to refine Covid-19 controls and minimise interruption to the economy and social activities. Photo: Kyodo