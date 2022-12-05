A community health worker rests by the roadside in a locked down area of Shanghai during a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus China
China / Politics

On China’s Covid front lines, an army of ‘big whites’ stands ready to take the fall

  • China depends on millions of community officials in trademark white hazmat suits to enforce the nitty-gritty of its shifting zero-Covid policy
  • But if they are cursed at by an irate public or the first target when things go wrong, that is just the way the system is designed, analyst says

William Zheng

Updated: 6:00am, 5 Dec, 2022

