The new head of the Communist Party’s Central Organisation Department Li Ganjie is a nuclear safety expert and former environment minister. Photo: Simon Song
China puts scientist in charge of party’s human resources department
- The new head of personnel appointments and promotions is a nuclear scientist and stern environmental enforcer
- Li Ganjie most recently served as Shandong party boss and was among six technocrats promoted to the Politburo in October
The new head of the Communist Party’s Central Organisation Department Li Ganjie is a nuclear safety expert and former environment minister. Photo: Simon Song