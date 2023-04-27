The new head of the Communist Party’s Central Organisation Department Li Ganjie is a nuclear safety expert and former environment minister. Photo: Simon Song
China’s 20th Party Congress
China /  Politics

China puts scientist in charge of party’s human resources department

  • The new head of personnel appointments and promotions is a nuclear scientist and stern environmental enforcer
  • Li Ganjie most recently served as Shandong party boss and was among six technocrats promoted to the Politburo in October

William Zheng
Updated: 12:00pm, 27 Apr, 2023

