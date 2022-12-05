Chinese students, who were already subjected to intense academic pressure before the pandemic, have had to endure long lockdowns and periods of social isolation because of their government’s strict zero-Covid measures. Photo: AFP
Chinese students, who were already subjected to intense academic pressure before the pandemic, have had to endure long lockdowns and periods of social isolation because of their government’s strict zero-Covid measures. Photo: AFP
Mass mental health crisis looms for young Chinese after 3 years of lockdowns, home school and zero-Covid

  • Many parents feel helpless about their child’s well-being because of the damage of isolation, and yet many Covid-19 curbs remain
  • Internet friends instead of real-life relationships, online dependence, depression and anxiety are among the pandemic effects noted by researchers

Jane CaiHe Huifeng
Jane Cai in Beijingand He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 10:00pm, 5 Dec, 2022

