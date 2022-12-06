Hu Jintao bids farewell to Jiang Zemin in Beijing on Monday. Photo: CCTV
Jiang Zemin
China /  Politics

Why former Chinese leader Hu Jintao was highest profile absentee from Jiang Zemin’s funeral

  • The 80-year-old did attend a brief pre-cremation ceremony on Monday, but did not appear at Tuesday’s longer funeral service
  • His last public appearance saw him escorted out of a major party event, sparking speculation about his health and relationship with Xi Jinping

William Zheng

Updated: 7:59pm, 6 Dec, 2022

