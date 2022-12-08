China is starting to roll back Covid-19 restrictions, though some local authorities have been reluctant to do so. Photo: AP
China vows to crack down on local authorities taking ‘excessive’ approach
- Politburo doesn’t directly mention Covid-19 controls but it comes as discipline watchdogs go after cadres for taking measures too far
- Ruling party’s top decision-making body also called for a continued tough stance on corruption during meeting in Beijing on Tuesday
