Under the new plan, PCR tests will only be required for people living and working in high-risk areas. Photo: EPA-EFE
Under the new plan, PCR tests will only be required for people living and working in high-risk areas. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus China
China /  Politics

China makes sudden policy shift on zero-Covid, but ‘no clear picture’ of what’s next

  • Mass testing and quarantine requirements have been dismantled and use of the health code system reduced after protests against the controls
  • It’s been welcomed by foreign investors and raised hopes the borders will soon reopen, but there is also uncertainty over a potential surge in cases

Josephine MaFrank Tang
Josephine Ma Phoebe Zhang Hayley Wong and Frank Tang

Updated: 10:30pm, 7 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Under the new plan, PCR tests will only be required for people living and working in high-risk areas. Photo: EPA-EFE
Under the new plan, PCR tests will only be required for people living and working in high-risk areas. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE