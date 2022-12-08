Rocket scientist Yuan Jiajun, who joined the decision-making Politburo in October, has been appointed party secretary of mega city Chongqing in southwest China. Photo: Handout
China /  Politics

Rocket scientist Yuan Jiajun named China’s Communist Party chief for mega city Chongqing

  • Yuan, a member of the party’s new 24-member central Politburo, spearheaded President Xi Jinping’s ‘common prosperity drive’ as Zhejiang party boss
  • Chongqing party chief is a key regional role that often sees incumbents further raised to senior national leadership

Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 10:53am, 8 Dec, 2022

