Rocket scientist Yuan Jiajun, who joined the decision-making Politburo in October, has been appointed party secretary of mega city Chongqing in southwest China. Photo: Handout
Rocket scientist Yuan Jiajun named China’s Communist Party chief for mega city Chongqing
- Yuan, a member of the party’s new 24-member central Politburo, spearheaded President Xi Jinping’s ‘common prosperity drive’ as Zhejiang party boss
- Chongqing party chief is a key regional role that often sees incumbents further raised to senior national leadership
