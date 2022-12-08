Pandemic prevention workers head for buildings where residents are under home quarantine in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Pandemic prevention workers head for buildings where residents are under home quarantine in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China’s zero-Covid shift marked by cheers, fears and tributes to late Wuhan hero Li Wenliang

  • Easing of lockdown and PCR test rules brings cheer, as Weibo users visit ‘wailing wall’ in memory of Wuhan doctor who first raised Covid alarm
  • But vulnerable groups like the elderly and chronic disease sufferers are afraid of being exposed to the full force of the virus as zero-Covid is eased

Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 8:52pm, 8 Dec, 2022

