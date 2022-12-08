Pandemic prevention workers head for buildings where residents are under home quarantine in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China’s zero-Covid shift marked by cheers, fears and tributes to late Wuhan hero Li Wenliang
- Easing of lockdown and PCR test rules brings cheer, as Weibo users visit ‘wailing wall’ in memory of Wuhan doctor who first raised Covid alarm
- But vulnerable groups like the elderly and chronic disease sufferers are afraid of being exposed to the full force of the virus as zero-Covid is eased
Pandemic prevention workers head for buildings where residents are under home quarantine in Beijing. Photo: Reuters